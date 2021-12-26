Giants Will Look Slightly Different Than Previous Matchup Against Eagles

New York will have a different QB and their rookie WR will play

PHILADELPHIA – They played each other only one month ago, but this New York Giants team will look a bit different than the one that beat the Eagles, 13-7, on Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium.

It starts at the quarterback spot, where Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start after being drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, when the Giants and Eagles meet again on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fromm takes over for Mike Glennon, who had taken over for Daniel Jones, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in the first matchup against the Eagles.

Jones played the entire way in their victory that day, completing 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Also playing this time around is New York rookie WR Kadarius Toney.

Toney had been listed as questionable on the teams’ final injury report, but he will play on Sunday.

The University of Florida product has played just nine games this season, but has caught 35 passes for 392 yards, which is an average of 11.2 yards per catch.

The game will be played after reports that Giants head coach Joe Judge and Jones will return in 2022. Judge, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, has a 10-20 record during his time in New York.

The Eagles’ roster remains pretty much intact, though, they have some players on the Covid list, including linebacker Shaun Bradley, who is a Pro Bowl alternate, and swing tackle Andre Dillard and OT Le’Raven Clark, and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.

Head coach Nick Sirianni exited the NFL’s Covid testing protocol on Saturday after entering the protocols just four days earlier and will be on the sideline.

Also, rookie guard Landon Dickerson will start after missing Tuesday night’s 27-17 win over Washington because he was on the COVID list. OL Jack Anderson was also activated from the COVID list.

Philadelphia has elevated from the practice squad safety Jared Mayden and defensive end Cameron Malveaux.

The Eagles enter the game at 8-7 and are fighting for a wildcard berth.

The Giants are 4-10 and now have had five straight double-digit losing seasons.

Inactive for Philadelphia are QB Reid Sinnett, CBs Kary Vincent, Jr. and Tay Gowan, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

Inactive for New York are WER Collin Johnson, RB Gary Brightwell, LB Oshane Ximines, and G Ben Bredeson.

