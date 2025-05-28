Hall Of Famer Rants Against Eagles ‘Tush Push’ Victory
The biggest debate of the offseason had everything to do with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The “Tush Push” has became such a big talking point that people who don’t even follow football Likely have at least heard the phrase at this point. All of this buzz for a play that picks up a yard or two is pretty wild and it isn’t slowing down.
Legendary Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy is the latest to weigh in and it certainly doesn’t sound like he’s pleased that the play will live to see another day.
"Well, I thought it was going to stay in place because it helps scoring and it's an offensive play and we tend to go for that," Dungy said on FNIA on NFL on NBC. "When I came into the league...there was rules against assisting the runner. You could block for the runner, that's how you helped them, but you couldn't pull the runner or push the runner and now for some reason we think that's okay.
"We have rules to regulate the defense -- what they can and can't do -- defensive guys can't leap onto guys to block a PAT, you can't do certain things, but pushing the runner seems to be okay. I just think it's not fair football and I was disappointed but I wasn't surprised..."
He's not wrong. There certainly are more rules dictating the defense instead of the offense. The play lives on, despite a hard push from the league this offseason.