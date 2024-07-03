Eagles Today

'Hard Knocks' Reveals Giants Course Correction With Eagles Star

All situations aren't created equal in the NFL. The Eagles perceived Saquon Barkley after the Giants tapped out on the high-priced RB.

John McMullen

May 30, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during practice at NovaCare Complex.
May 30, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during practice at NovaCare Complex. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Just as styles make fights, situations determine fits in the NFL.

Unprecedented access into a New York Giants personnel meeting during the first “Hard Knocks” offseason edition revealed the common-sense approach Giants GM Joe Schoen took with Saquon Barkley in free agency.

New York, of course, has largely floundered with Barkley at the centerpiece of its offense, an old-school philosophy that dates back to the Dave Gettleman regime.

With a rebuilding team that needs to find out if quarterback Daniel Jones is the long-term answer, Schoen was trying to steer the organization away from its nostalgic feeling about a well-liked, team leader.

“You’re paying the guy $40 million,” Schoen said of Jones. “It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.”

Another compelling piece of footage was Schoen prepping owner John Mara for the Barkley end game.

“What are we really gonna get [in a trade] unless it got down to $7 million? I don’t want to offer that because I don’t want to be like we ‘disrespected him,’ ” Schoen said during the conversation with Mara. “There’s 31 teams and it only takes one to maybe be open to doing something. If it doesn’t get to that then, ‘hey, we’re going to let you hit free agency. Find out your market, come back and let us know if we can match it. If we can,’ we’ll have those discussions.”

That opened a door with Mara, who has tremendous respect for Barkley and what the RB has meant to his franchise.

“In a perfect world, I’d still like to have him back,” Mara conceded.

The Giants, of course, are far from perfect right now. 

Ironically, Barkley ended up with the NFC East rival Eagles on a three-year deal worth, $37.75 million deal so perhaps the best GM in the NFL, Howie Roseman, had no problem allowing a $51M QB in Jalen Hurts hand-off to a $12M-plus RB.

In such a circumstance it’s natural to judge the perceived philosophical differences between competing GMs but both could end up correct because their teams are in different situations.

For the Giants, Barkley made no sense as a 27-year-old expensive RB who would be expected to be the centerpiece of an offense that needs to bolster the offensive line, continue to add weapons, and find out about the aforementioned Jones.

Conversely, as the potential final piece of the puzzle for a contender, Barkley could very well be worth every penny for the Eagles.

“This is the year for Daniel [Jones],” Schoen said of his overriding decision. “The plan all along was to give him a couple years. Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we need to pivot and go find someone else?”

