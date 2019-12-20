Harold Carmichael Among Finalists for Centennial Hall of Fame Class

This might be it for Harold Carmichael – one last chance to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Eagles receiver, with numbers better than some receivers already enshrined in the Hall, has made the list of finalists for the Centennial Class of 2020.

The Hall is celebrating the 100 anniversary of the NFL by expanding its induction class to 10 senior players, those who played more than 25 years ago, three contributors, and two head coaches.

Among the 20 senior player finalists is former Eagles offensive tackle Al Wistert, who was a four-time All Pro for the Eagles from 1943-1951 and started at right tackle on the team’s back-to-back NFL title in 1948 and 1949. Wistert died three years ago at age 95.

Among the eight head coaches picked as finalists is former Eagles coach Dick Vermeil while Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, who has ties to the Philadelphia area, is one of 10 finalists in the contributor category.

A special panel narrowed the finalist list and will meet again in January to reduce that number to just 15 - 10 senior players, three contributors and two coaches.

The regular group of 48 Hall of Fame voters will meet on Feb. 1 to determine the five modern-era selections into the Hall as well as the final group of seniors, coaches, and contributors.

The reduced group of will only get in as a group. Not one of them can go in individually.

Carmichael played for the Eagles from 1971-1983 and remains the franchise’ all-time leader in receptions with 589, receiving yards with 8,978 and touchdowns with 79. Those are astounding numbers considering that the NFL had yet to evolve into a passing league.

In addition to those numbers, it could be argued that Carmichael revolutionized the passing game, being the NFL’s first big-bodied target at 6-8, 225 pounds.

Carmichael’s numbers are better than former Pittsburgh Steelers receivers Lynn Swann, who had just 336 receptions and 5,462 yards and 51 touchdowns, and John Stallworth, who had 537 catches for 8,723 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Swann and Stallworth are only in the Hall based on their excellence in the postseason, with Swann playing 16 postseason games and Stallworth 18. Each won multiple Super Bowls.

Carmichael played in seven postseason games and had 29 catches for 465 yards and six touchdowns. He played in only one Super Bowl, and the Eagles lost that one to the Oakland Raiders.

Others with inferior numbers compared to Carmichael that are in the Hall include Paul Warfield (427-8,565, 85 TDs), Bob Hayes (371-7,414, 71), and Fred Biletnikoff (589-8,974, 76), among others.

Vermeil led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance during the 1980 season, but lost to the Raiders, then won one with the St. Louis Rams.

Kilroy, who went to Philadelphia’s Northeast Catholic High School and Temple University, played for the Eagles in the 1940s and was a scout for them from 1960-71 before spending 36 years with the New England Patriots.