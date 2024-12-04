Here's How Eagles Can Clinch Playoff Spot Week 14 Vs. Panthers
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to win their ninth straight game this weekend and could nab a playoff spot if things go their way.
Philadelphia currently has the top spot in the NFC East with an impressive 10-2 record. The Washington Commanders are in second place in the division at 8-5 and the Eagles already took them down once this year with another date coming up on Dec. 22.
The Eagles are in a fantastic spot and will face off against the 3-9 Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia has been so good over the last eight weeks that it even has a chance to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
There are 10 different scenarios in which the Eagles could earn a playoff spot this weekend. Six revolve around the Eagles winning and a variation of losses and ties with the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There also are four scenarios in which the Eagles could make the playoffs if they were to tie against the Panthers on Sunday. In each scenario, there also would be a combination of losses and ties with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here are the 10 scenarios that would clinch a playoff berth for the Eagles:
1. Eagles win + Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
2. Eagles win + Falcons loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie
3. Eagles win + Falcons loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Lions win or tie
4. Eagles win + Buccaneers loss or tie + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
5. Eagles win + Buccaneers loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie
6. Eagles win + Buccaneers loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Lions win or tie
7. Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
8. Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie
9. Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
10. Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie
Keep an eye on Philadelphia this weekend.