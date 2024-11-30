Here's What Saquon Barkley Needs To Do To Make Eagles' History
The Philadelphia Eagles made a franchise-altering move this past offseason.
Philadelphia wanted to add more firepower to the franchise and certainly did by taking a chance on former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. It's unclear why the Giants ever decided to let him go and he has responded with a historic first season in Philadelphia.
Barkley currently is leading the league with 1,392 rushing yards in just 11 games played. He's averaging 126.5 rushing yards per game and is coming off a historic 255-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
He has been so good that there is even a chance that he could top 2,000 rushing yards this season. Even if he is unable to reach 2,000 yards, though, he could still make history. The Eagles' single-season rushing record currently is held by LeSean McCoy at 1,607 in 2013.
Barkley is just 215 yards behind McCoy and has six games left to play. At this point, it seems all but certain that he will set a new Philadelphia record in just his first season with the team. It's not a guarantee, but the way that he's playing, he could reach that number in a single game.
The Eagles made the right move bringing him to town and they have a much better chance at making a run to the Super Bowl this year in large part due to his presence in the offense.
There is no other way to say it: the Eagles made the right move.
