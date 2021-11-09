Highlights from Nick Sirianni Include WRs, Brandon Brooks, and Jordan Howard

The Eagles coach had his weekly day-after-game news conference and those were three of the more popular topics

The Eagles have a lopsided receiver room.

There’s DeVonta Smith in the middle then scattered far away in various corners is everybody else, with a first-round draft pick in Jalen Reagor who has four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown in the last four games, a second-round pick in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside who hasn’t been targeted all season, and a veteran in Greg Ward who played two snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and has two catches, both touchdowns this season.

Then there’s Quez Watkins, who once upon a time this season was second in the league in yards per catch at 20.2 but has fallen off since.

It was one of a few other subjects covered by Nick Sirianni during his Monday news conference.

Other topics included when Brandon Brooks may return and Jordan Howard’s roster status.

As for the receivers, though, Smith is clearly the WR being game-planned for on a team that has suddenly become run-heavy, with 85 carries in the last two games for 412 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts threw just 17 times, but Smith was targeted six of those times and he had five receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Dallas Goedert also had six targets, including four on the team’s first drive of the game, for 43 yards.

Watkins was targeted three times and Reagor once against L.A.

“We're playing a certain way right now, and we're running the football and we're play-action passing, so you want to get Dallas going, get DeVonta going,” said Sirianni. “Of course, you want to get Quez, Jalen. There are a lot of mouths to feed there.

“…there is no doubt we’re going to need them and they're going to have to be patient and go, kind of like how Jordan Howard was. Patient and was ready to roll when his time was called.”

Howard had his second straight strong game after being elevated from the practice squad. Teams are only allowed to promote a player twice from the PS in a season, so the running back is out of those options.

That means he needs to be put on the roster. He could return to the practice squad, but the team couldn’t use him unless they wanted to add him to the roster at another point in the season.

So, expect a roster move this week to make room for Howard, at least until Miles Sanders is expected to return from Injured Reserve for the Nov. 21 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

“We're getting a spark offensively from Jordan Howard,” said Sirianni. “And so, he's done a great job of carrying the football and being aggressive with the football, and the offensive line has done a good job opening up holes for him. So, yeah, we look forward to continuing that with him, especially for this game against Denver (on Sunday).”

Howard has run for three touchdowns in the last two games with 128 yards rushing.

As for Brooks, the right guard who suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it was estimated he would be out eight weeks.

Sunday marks eight weeks after he was placed on IR on Sept. 20. Even when Brooks is able to return, he will likely need at least a week, probably two, to get his conditioning and timing down.

“We will be excited when we get Brandon back, but we are still in discussion there with what that is,” Sirianni said. “He's going to have to go practice when it's time to, but obviously we talk through all those things. So, I'm still waiting. I don't have a great answer for you right now. Still waiting with that. We'll have more information on that on Wednesday.”

