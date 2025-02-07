How Bill Belichick Played Role In Eagles Turnaround: Insider
There was a time in which it seemed like the sky was falling in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2024 season with some high expectations after falling apart down the stretch last year. Philadelphia dealt with some injuries early on and was 2-2 through its first four games of the season. The Eagles entered their Week 5 bye week with a firestorm of negative chatter and some even wondered if a change could be made involving Nick Sirianni.
Clearly, the Eagles made the right decision to now make any big changes and righted the ship. The Eagles are one win away from history. When the world seemed to be crumbling on the outside, the Eagles had faith in themselves and rallied together.
A lot of people were nervous about how the season was going to turn out after that bye week, but it sounds like some old advice from Bill Belichick at least helped put Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie at ease, as shared by the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.
“He said, ‘You know, most of our teams were 2-2 when we won Super Bowls,’ ” Lurie said of Belichick as transcribed by Volin. “You spend the first part of the season mixing, matching, trying to figure out what you are and what you want to be, and you’re not trying to maximize yourself to win September. You want to win as many as you can, but a lot of those Patriots teams were 2-2."
The media and the outside world had a field day around that time thinking the season was over. Clearly, Lurie and the Eagles were more at ease and found a way to turn things around.
