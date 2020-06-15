EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

How Covid-19 is Impacting Eagles, NFL Business

Ed Kracz

Veteran players that could help teams remain on the sidelines and rookie contracts have been slow to negotiate, two very real side effects to the NFL’s business structure waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By this time last year, the Eagles had already signed all five of their draft picks to contracts. They had signed linebacker Zach Brown and guard Stefen Wisniewski in May’s final wave of free agency, and on June 6, 2019, signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension.

Extensions are another thing altogether.

The Eagles would like to extend the contract of tight end Zach Ertz and tried to do it last fall, but Ertz decided to wait. Getting a deal done now is even trickier when you factor in the very real possibility that the salary cap will decrease – another unfortunate offshoot of the pandemic.

The only thing the Eagles have done since the draft ended on April 26 was sign running back Corey Clement three days later.

There are veteran free agents still waiting to prove to teams in person what they have left while front-office types, such as the Eagles’ Howie Roseman, are waiting to see how their team looks on an actual grass field and not just a face on a computer.

Four former Eagles are waiting for a deal: left tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Nigel Bradham, defensive lineman Vinny Curry, and running back LeSean McCoy.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Logan Ryan, and running back Devonta Freeman also remain unsigned.

You don’t think there’s a team out there anywhere that you could use each of them?

As for the rookies, a snail moves faster than deals being negotiated at the moment.

The only draft pick of the 10 the Eagles took to sign, so far, is sixth-rounder Prince Tega Wanogho from Auburn. It is projected that Wanogho signed a four-year deal worth more than $3.4 million with a signing bonus of almost $150,000.

It’s probably no great surprise that, as of June 12, just 60 of the 255 players drafted last April remain unsigned because teams cannot get a guy into their buildings to take physicals and finalize deals. The NFL’s latest memo indicates that they won’t be able to until rookies report to camp in July, provided it is safe to do so.

By comparison, on June 12, 2019, 222 of 254 draft picks had signed, with 22 first-rounders in the fold.

Somehow, though, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots have managed to sign all their draft picks, but 16 teams – half the league – have yet to sign any of them.

New England selected 10 players in the draft; Buffalo seven.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sure Bet Turns Murky for Zach Ertz

The Eagles tight end bet on himself by turning down a contract last fall, and now a deal becomes more complicated with salary cap likely to decrease for the first time in history

John McMullen

Malcolm Jenkins Hired by CNN

The veteran safety, who has won Super Bowls with Saints and Eagles, will comment on national affairs related to racism and social injustice and appear on several CNN studio shows

Ed Kracz

The Top No. 90 in Eagles History Came in 2000

Defensive tackle Corey Simon was taken sixth overall and had a highly productive five seasons in Philly

Ed Kracz

Carson Wentz Starts Chemistry Class in Houston

The quarterback is getting used to some os his new pass catchers, such as Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins

John McMullen

Eagles: Who Will Be First To Do ... What?

A little game with questions asked and answered, along with some predictions in those answers

Ed Kracz

No. 91 Means Fletcher Cox in Eagles' Lore

Fletcher Cox has developed into one of the best defensive linemen in franchise history

John McMullen

No Doubt Who the Greatest No. 92 was in Eagles History

Minister of Defense was the second and last player in team history to don that jersey number

Ed Kracz

A Wide ‘9’ Path to Production for Derek Barnett

Jeremiah Washburn working to help the Eagles pass rusher and former No. 1 pick to improve his repertoire

John McMullen

Rodney McLeod Expects Protests in 2020 Season

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is leaning toward resuming his personal demonstrations against racial injustice

John McMullen

Ranking the Top Three Eagles to Wear No. 93

It's not a number that is bathed in glory in franchise history, but offseason free-agent Javon Hargrave could change that

Ed Kracz