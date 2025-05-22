How Defiant Jason Kelce Spurned Reporters After Impassioned 'Tush Push' Speech
Jason Kelce was all business at the NFL's spring meetings on Wednesday.
The retired center reportedly gave an impassioned speech in defense of the "Tush Push," a polarizing play that's become a staple of the Philadelphia Eagles offense. The Green Bay Packers proposed a rule banning the play, but owners rejected the proposal, ensuring the "Tush Push" will exist for at least another season.
Shortly after learning the play survived, Kelce was approached by reporters looking for his reaction. He wasn't having it.
"I'm not here to talk to the media," Kelce said, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.
The Eagles reportedly had nine teams side with them in rejecting the "Tush Push" ban. Here's the full list, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:
-- Philadelphia Eagles
-- New England Patriots
-- New York Jets
-- Detroit Lions
-- Baltimore Ravens
-- Cleveland Browns
-- Jacksonville Jaguars
-- Miami Dolphins
-- Tennessee Titans
-- New Orleans Saints
It'll be interesting to see what happens next year. Anti-"Tush Push" sentiment clearly is building around the NFL, and if the Eagles ride the play to even more success next season -- while other teams struggle to replicate and stop it -- the owners could vote to ban it in 2026. But we'll cross that bridge if it's ever built.
For now, Eagles fans can take solace in the fact that over half the NFL is waving the white flag on stopping the Eagles on short downs.
