How Eagles Breakout Star Just Earned $500K
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly must be happy with their decision to sign linebacker Zack Baun this past offseason.
Baun spent the first four years of his National Football League career as a member of the New Orleans Saints. He was used much more as a role player in New Orleans and started 14 total games over the four years, although he appeared in 62.
This year alone he has started all 16 games for the Eagles and has looked like a superstar. He has had a career year across the board and currently has a career-high in total tackles (151), solo tackles (93), assisted tackles (58), tackles for loss (11), quarterback hits (5), sacks (3.5), forced fumbles (5), passes defended (4), and tied for interceptions at one.
Clearly, Baun has had a great year after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles. He was rewarded with his first career Pro Bowl nod on Thursday and that also earned him a little extra cash. Baun had a $500,000 Pro Bowl incentive in his deal that actually made him laugh when he saw it.
Baun certainly has earned every last cent of the incentive. The Eagles now are going to have to make a decision whether or not to bring Baun back next year as he will hit the open market at a much higher expected rate. The Eagles should do everything they can to make sure that his stay in Philadelphia isn't just one year.
