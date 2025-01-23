How Eagles Can Stop Commanders' Jayden Daniels From NFL History
The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia will kick off the Championship Weekend action on Sunday afternoon with a 3 p.m. ET kick-off against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles will welcome the Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field thanks to Washington upsetting the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The Eagles will face off against the Jayden Daniels-led Commanders for the third time this season. Philadelphia has a chance to stop Daniels from making some National Football League history. Daniels was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. USA Today Sports' Ivan Lambert noted that Daniels could become the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to start the Super Bowl.
"While driving early Monday, he was listening to a radio station," Lambert said. "The host said something that really grabbed his attention, which made him think of me, a Commanders fan. He texted me, telling me how impressed he was that Commanders’ Jayden Daniels has a good opportunity to become the sixth NFL rookie QB to start this year’s Super Bowl.
"He was shocked when I replied, 'Actually, no NFL rookie QB has ever started a Super Bowl.' Another exchange, and then I realized he had heard the radio host being confused, thus leading to my friend’s confusion."
If the Eagles fall to the Commanders on Sunday, Daniels will become the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to start the Super Bow. All Philadelphia has to do to stop this from happening is come out on top.
