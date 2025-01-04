How Eagles Could Devastate Giants In Week 18
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants in the Week 18 season finale on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia will welcome the Giants to town. The Eagles aren't really playing for anything at this point with the No. 2 seed in the playoffs locked up. It actually will be a very important game for the Giants, though.
New York isn't going to be in the playoffs by any means. The Giants are 3-13 on the season heading into the season finale. If the season were to end today, the Giants would have the No. 4 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft. The New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns all are in front of the Giants.
There has been a lot of chatter about the Giants and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but he likely won't drop down to the No. 4 in the upcoming draft. A loss for the Giants against Philadelphia would give them a better chance at landing a franchise quarterback in the draft.
If the Eagles lose against the Giants, their draft position could significantly drop. There are five teams currently tied at 4-12. If any of them were to lose and the Giants were to win, they could drop as low as No. 9 in the draft depending on how the Week 18 slate of games go.
All in all, the game doesn't matter to the Eagles. If they end up losing, that could make things easier in the division for years to come while hurting the Giants.