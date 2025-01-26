How Eagles' Saquon Barkley Can Earn $250K In NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on Sunday.
Whoever wins on Sunday will advance to the Super Bowl and face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. One Philadelphia star has a little more riding on the game than just making it to the Super Bowl, although that obviously is the most important component on Sunday's contest.
If the Eagles can take down the Commanders on Sunday, Philadelphia star running back Saquon Barkley will earn an extra $250,000 thanks to an incentive in his contract, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"An added bonus: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has a $250,000 incentive for winning today’s conference championship game and then another $250,000 for the Super Bowl," Schefter said. "He’s two wins from an additional $500,000."
An extra $250,000 certainly is no small chunk of change. He's already racked up some incentives in his deal thanks to his magical season. Sunday will be another opportunity to do so. The Eagles surely will need Barkley to continue his red-hot streak if they want to advance to the Super Bowl.
Barkley is coming off one of his best games of the season in the Divisional Round. The star running back got 26 carries and made the most of them as he tallied 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If he can put up a similar performance on Sunday, then he should have no trouble getting that extra $250K.
