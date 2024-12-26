How Eagles' Saquon Barkley Can Earn Extra $1.75 Million
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a lot of success this season and the incredible play of star running back Saquon Barkley is a huge reason why.
Barkley joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season and has been arguably the best offensive player in football this season. He may not end up winning the National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, but he does have a chance to make history this year. Barkley has 1,838 rushing yards and 2,114 scrimmage yards on the season.
He has an outside chance of breaking the NFL's single-season rushing record over the next two weeks. The Eagles star also can earn a little more cash over the next few weeks thanks to incentives in his deal.
Here's how Barkley can earn an extra $1.75 million this season with data provided by Spotrac:
1st Team All-Pro: $500,000
Pro Bowl (Original Ballot): $250,000
1,500+ Scrimmage Yards: $250,000
2,000+ Scrimmage Yards: $250,000
1,000+ Rush Yards + Conference Champ Win: $250,000
1,000+ Rush Yards + Super Bowl Win: $250,000
If you add all of this up, it comes out to be $1.75 million that could come Barkley's way. He's already eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards, so he's already in line for $500,000. First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods seem like locks. To get the rest of the money, the Eagles will just have to make a deep playoff run this season.
Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in football all year and certainly seems capable. Hopefully, that can happen for Barkley's sake.
More NFL: Will Jalen Hurts Play Vs. Cowboys? Latest Update On Eagles Star