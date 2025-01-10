How Eagles' Saquon Barkley Just Made Extra $500K
The Philadelphia Eagles had a fantastic regular season and unsurprisingly some of the team's top players are starting to pick up some impressive accolades.
The Associated Press released its National Football League All-Pro teams on Friday and the Eagles were well-represented. Philadelphia had two players on the first team and four players on the second team. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley and breakout linebacker Zack Baun got first-team honors. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and receiver AJ Brown were on the second team.
Earning a spot on the All-Pro team is an honor at any time, but it's certainly a little more sweet for Barkley. The 27-year-old superstar will earn an extra $500,000 as an incentive for the 1st-team All-Pro nod, according to Spotrac.
After racking up a league-leading 2,005 rushing yards, this was expected. Barkley was arguably the most explosive offensive player in football in 2024. Barkley was great from the jump and he certainly earned the extra $500,000.
Now, he and the Eagles will embark on a hopeful run to the Super Bowl beginning with a Wild Card Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Barkley can earn an extra $250,000 if the Eagles win the NFC Championship. He can earn an extra $250,000 on top of that if the Eagles end up winning the Super Bowl.
The Eagles made the right move bringing Barkey to town and are lucky to have him for the next few years.
More NFL: Eagles' Superstar 'Good To Go' For Packers Playoff Game