How Eagles' Saquon Barkley Made Extra $750K
It has been a good year for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
He joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season after spending the first six seasons of his career as a member of the New York Giants. It was a shock that the Giants let him go and he certainly has made that decision look even worse with each passing week.
Barkley has been a dynamic player for the Eagles all season and earned a little extra cash for all his hard work. He has multiple incentives in his contract and one just was reached as he was named to the Pro Bowl. He will make an extra $250,000 thanks to the nod. He cleared 1,500 and 2,000 scrimmage yards and made an extra $250,000 for each.
Overall, he's already earned $750,000 in contract incentives and still has some time left to get more. Barkley will get an extra $500,000 if he is named first-team All-Pro, which seems like a given. If the Eagles win the conference championship, he will get another $250,000. That will also happen if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.
Clearly, Barkley has had a great year so far, but it can continue to get even better as the playoffs quickly approach. The Eagles are among the top contenders in football. Barkley won't be playing this weekend unless something shocking happens, but he still has a chance to earn a little more before the season ends.