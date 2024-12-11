How Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Can Shatter NFL Rushing Record
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do more than just earn a high playoff seed over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia currently holds the No. 2 seed in the NFC but has more than that on the line over the final four games of the season. Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley has been so good in his first season in Philadelphia that he has a realistic chance of breaking the National Football League single-season rushing record set by legend Eric Dickerson in 1984.
Dickerson set the record as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and logged an eye-popping 2,105 rushing yards that season.
Barkley has a chance to surpass that number over the final four games of the season if things go his way. Right now, he's at 1,623 rushing yards on the season while leading the league with 124.8 rushing yards per game. Because of this, Barkley will need 483 rushing yards over the final four games of the season in order to break the record.
If the Eagles star can keep up his current pace, he would just surpass the record. He's currently on pace for 2,121.6 yards on the season if you project his 124.8 average over 17 games. Obviously, there are no decimals in yards, so in this case he would be at 2,121 when the season comes to an end.
A big question at this point is will he and the Eagles starters play in Week 18? If the Eagles already have their seed locked in, it wouldn't be shocking to see Philadelphia rest starters which could complicate matters for Barkley.
This will be something to watch in the short-term. Barkley does have a real shot at the crown.
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Cut Ties With $15 Million First-Round Pick