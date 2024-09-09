How Ex-Eagles Star Fared In Week 1; Did Philadelphia Make Right Choice?
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with a clearly stacked offense, but a question mark at the running back position. D'Andre Swift held the starting spot last season and impressed. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod after racking up 1,049 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Swift also added 39 receptions, 214 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the air.
Swift entered free agency and rather than bringing him back, Philadelphia opted to sign former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. Barkley shined in Philadelphia's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers and racked up 109 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 23 yards and another touchdown. All in all, it certainly was a successful debut for Barkley.
Swift wasn't as fortunate in his team debut with the Chicago Bears. Chicago came away with a victory over the Tennessee Titans, but Swift didn't get much of an opportunity. He had 10 carries over 30 rushing yards and didn't record any catches.
It's a small sample size and Swift didn't get many touches, but the Eagles certainly made the right decision so far. Barkley was arguably the biggest reason why the Eagles were able to take down a very formidable Packers team.
Swift likely will be fine and will have a solid season overall. If the Eagles had brought him back, they still would be in good shape. But, Barkley is one of the most dynamic players in football and already has shown glimpses of that with Philadelphia.
More NFL: Eagles Could Target Former Pro Bowler Who Signed $92 Million Deal