How Many TDs will Rookie Jalen Reagor Score?

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert were the Eagles’ meal ticket when it came to scoring touchdowns last season, with the two tight ends combining to find the end zone 11 times.

Alshon Jeffery added four and DeSean Jackson two, both of which came in the season opener.

It’s difficult to say how much of a factor either Jeffery or Jackson will be this season, with Jeffery still rehabbing from surgery and is return unknown and Jackson’s propensity for injury.

Where could rookie Jalen Reagor fit in the touchdown mix?

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under number for Reagor’s touchdowns this season at 4.5.

Here's some detail on how it may play out:

I’m taking the over, factoring in Reagor’s ability to return punts and kicks. He certainly has the capability of returning at least one for a touchdown and if he does, that leaves four more he will need to get.

With Reagor’s ability as a running back, he could get some jet sweep handoffs or quick tosses inside the red zone that could give him another touchdown, maybe two.

The Eagles ran fort 16 scores last year and the top. TD maker on the ground was Jordan Howard, who is now with the Miami Dolphins after leaving in free agency.

Let’s assume Reagor scores only one rushing touchdown. Coupled with one special teams score, that leaves him needing three in the air.

There will be competition for those touchdowns, but there is room in the offense for Reagor to get his share, and, with his speed, one or two of those scores could come from a distance.

Shortly after the draft, FanDuel set Reagor’s over/under receiving yards for the season at 700.5.

I’m taking the under on that. As much as Reagor will be involved in the offense, my belief is he’ll settle in around 500.