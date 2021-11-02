Howie Roseman Beats Trade Deadline, Adds Another Rookie CB

It was the third trade since Oct. 15 for the Eagles GM, with the two players he got back in those deals being rookie cornerbacks, this one Denver's Kary Vincent, Jr.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman beat the trade deadline by minutes, maybe seconds, sending a sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to the Denver Broncos for rookie cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr., shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is Roseman’s third trade since Oct. 15, when he dealt tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona for the Cardinals’ fifth-round pick next spring and rookie CB Tay Gowan.

Roseman also shipped quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets on Oct. 25 for a conditional sixth-round selection.

Vincent, who has not played yet this season, is the latest maneuver for the 3-5 Eagles.

He was a seventh-round pick of the Broncos out of LSU after opting out last season due to the pandemic. In 2019, Vincent helped the Tigers win the national championship with four interceptions in 15 games played that year. He is 5-10, 190 pounds, and was a member of LSU's 4x100 track team.

In addition to Gowan and Vincent, the third rookie corner is Zech McPhearson, the lone CB taken by the Eagles in last spring’s draft. He came in the fourth round from Texas Tech.

Gowan was the Cardinals’ sixth-round pick from Central Florida.

The Eagles also brought in fourth-year cornerback Andre Chachere on Sept. 2 after he was released by the Colts. Chachere has been a solid performer on special teams.

MORE: DeVonta Smith Not Catching on Lately, but Nick Sirianni Understands

To make room for Vincent, the Eagles released OL Brett Toth.

It stands to reason that the Eagles may also need to find space on the 53 for running back Jordan Howard and tight end Tyree Jackson, who is 12 days into his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve.

If the Eagles do not activate Jackson in that window he will have to remain on IR for the remainder of the season, something that won’t happen after Roseman said that the organization wants to see what Jackson can do in games after a strong training camp while transitioning from college quarterback at Buffalo to tight end.

Howard has only one more practice squad elevation, which figures to come on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It would be the second and final time he can be elevated from the PS, which means the Eagles must decide whether to part ways with him after Sunday or keep him on the practice squad and hope that something opens up on the roster that would allow them to add him, while also hoping that another team doesn’t claim Howard in the interim.

The Eagles, though, certainly had a need for cornerbacks going into last April’s draft when it was Darius Slay and a cast of others who have not played and one, Michael Jacquet, who was just recently released from the practice squad.

The Eagles signed Steve Nelson to a one-year deal and Slay, though still highly productive, will turn 31 on New Year’s Day and has staggering hits against the salary cap of $22 million and $23M the next two years.

So, it makes sense that the Eagles are slowly beginning to fill the cupboard.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.