Howie Roseman Signs Extension Through 2025

The length of the deal for the Eagles' GM is the same length as coach Nick Sirianni, but Roseman has already survived three head coach firings

Howie Roseman was never going anywhere, but the Eagles made sure of it once again by giving the general manager another contract extension.

Never mind that he is the only GM in the league that has survived three coaching firings. He and owner Jeffrey Lurie have a longstanding relationship that is akin to a father and son. Roseman also has a strong bond with Lurie’s actual son, Julian, who is being groomed to one day take over for his father.

So, it was no surprise that Roseman was given a three-year contract extension, per Phillyvoice.com’s Jimmy Kempski on Thursday morning. A league source confirmed the signing.

The GM had been in the final year of an extension he signed in August 2018.

That contract was to run the same length of time head coach Doug Pederson’s was supposed to run, and they were extended at the same time. Pederson, of course, never made it that far, being fired after going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Now, Roseman’s contract is set to run the same length of second-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

Whether or not Sirianni makes it that far remains to be seen. It’s pretty much a given Roseman will.

Roseman has been running the show, more or less, since 2010, though he was stripped of his duties in 2015 when coach Chip Kelly was given the powers of general manager.

That turned out to be an epic failure, and a lesson learned by Lurie, perhaps, that there is merit to the cliché of the grass not always being greener on the other side of the fence.

Like every general manager, there is good and bad, and Roseman is no different.

What Roseman has that many don’t, however, is a Super Bowl ring.

As that championship continues to slip deeper in the past - it’s been four years now – Roseman is trying to replenish a roster that needed to be overhauled from an aging core to more youth.

His 2018 draft class produced five quality players, four of whom already earned second contracts with the Eagles – Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and Jordan Mailata.

His 2021 class is trending toward a solid grade, perhaps an ‘A,’ even, with two starters already having emerged (DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson) and three others who have the potential to start in Milton Williams, Zech McPhearson, and Kenny Gainwell.

With 10 selections scheduled in this spring’s draft, including three first-round picks, Roseman has the chance to do it again.

He should get a lot of credit for the team having two extra picks in the first round. He was able to acquire a second-round pick that grew into a first for disgruntled QB Carson Wentz, and his shrewd move to take a first from the Dolphins in order to drop back six spots in last year’s first round.

Roseman, though, also gets his share of the blame for too many first-round failures, even though many of those are offset with selections that come later in the draft that pan out such as sixth-rounder Jason Kelce in 2011 and Mailata.

Even sixth-rounder Quez Watkins to a slight degree in 2020 when Roseman took Jalen Reagor in the first round when he could have had Justin Jefferson who went to the Vikings on the very next pick.

That will never be forgotten by the fan base. Nor will the selection of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round, just a few picks ahead of D.K. Metcalf in 2019.

Roseman's 2016 and 2017 first-round picks, Wentz and Derek Barnett, are no longer with the team. Barnett is a free agent who could still possibly return if his market doesn’t develop and the price is right, but the chances of that happening are likely very slim.

He traded out of the first round in 2018 but landed Goedert in the second, and his 2019 pick, Andre Dillard, is a backup left tackle behind Mailata.

It's also not a good look when Roseman has outlasted the firings of head coaches Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Pederson.

Still, it was a contract extension that was never in doubt, given the relationship between Roseman and Lurie and the successes that have, but also because the successes have outweighed the bad.

The bottom line is that the Eagles made it to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and, of course, won their first Super Bowl in that span.

