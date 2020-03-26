Howie Roseman Talks About WR Position

Howie Roseman understands your anxiety, Eagles fans, about this whole notion that they don’t have any wide receivers.

The Eagles general manager just views it from a different perspective.

Roseman spent nearly an hour on a conference call with reporters Thursday morning and said that the team had conversations with the free agent receivers that have signed in recent days.

Those would be Robby Anderson and Breshad Perriman to name two.

“We had conversations with all these guys that you've seen (signed),” said Roseman. “At the same time, I think we do view the receiver position maybe different than it's publicly viewed.

"I understand where we were toward the end of the year and who was out there and we've got to increase the talent level, but we're also excited to get some of those guys back, who were not healthy. And we're also excited for young guys to take another step.”

Roseman also mentioned that he had conversations about DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals in the first couple of days of free agency, calling that move “a hot-button topic for us.”

The GM suggested that what the Texans wanted from Arizona – oft-injured running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick – wasn’t what Texans GM/coach Bill O’Brien wanted from the Eagles.

"What their ask is for us may be different, depending on their valuation of players they get in trades or where draft picks are, so it's not always apples to apples," said Roseman. "I'm not saying that as an excuse, I'm just saying the reality of the situation is there are a lot of trades that we look at where I'll call the GM and say, you know, 'We talked about this. Why would you do it for this?'

"And they'll say, 'Well, I really like this player' or 'I like where this pick is.' So, I think there's a lot that goes into it and we're not always in control of the results on that."

Roseman rattled off his receivers, starting with Alshon Jeffery, calling Jeffery's situation - rehabbing an injury, turning 30, and with a huge contract – “the elephant in the room.”

“Alshon’s gotta get healthy,” said Roseman. “That’s the No. 1 priority for us and for him. He understands. He knows what’s being said about him. He understands that he has a lot to prove and he’s anxious to do that. So he’s not living in a bubble; he understands that.”

Roseman said there is plan going forward with DeSean Jackson and how he’s going to look, then turned his attention to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.

The Eagles sound like they are expecting a big jump from Arcega-Whiteside from year one to year two. Roseman also revealed the Arcega-Whiteside was dealing with some sort of lower body issue when he was drafted in the second round a year ago.

“Now he’s fully healthy and he needs to take a big jump,” said the general manager.

As for Ward, he came on strong late last year after finally being given the chance following a few years spent on the practice squad and in the defunct AAF.

Ward was promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 23, played in seven games, with three starts, and ended with 28 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown, which was the game-winner against the Washington Redskins on Dec. 15.

Contrast that to slot receiver Nelson Agholor, who missed the final six games, but played in 11, and had 39 receptions for 363 yards and three scores, and the difference isn’t that great.

“(Ward) showed those last few games and even in the playoffs that he’s a player,” said Roseman. “He’s got a great feel for route running, he’s got great hands, so I don’t necessarily feel that the cupboard is as bare as maybe you’re describing.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re ready to roll there because we’ve got to look at every opportunity but I think when we look at the skill positions as a whole, we got some talent there and we’re going to try to look as we can at every avenue to try to improve it.”