Howie Roseman's call: Will Eagles be Buyers, Sellers, or Sit Tight?

The GM typically likes to wheel and deal, but with 11 draft picks already in the fold for 2022 and the team still in the wildcard hunt at 3-5, it's a complicated decision

It was a win, perhaps expected given it was over a team that hadn’t won all season. Yet, the way the Eagles were playing and the way in which they won, 44-6 over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, maybe it wasn’t something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

It all depends on how GM Howie Roseman views it, with the trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Buyers, sellers, or sit tight?

Already, the Eagles have made two trades, shipping away veterans Zach Ertz and Joe Flacco.

The Eagles, even at 3-5, are only one game out of the expanded wildcard playoff picture with nine games left. And it’s nine games against a schedule that has no heavyweights such as the Bucs or Chiefs and even the Cowboys in the regular-season finale, and even Dallas may not have anything left to play for by then, with the NFC East division secured and a seeding solidified.

The road to the postseason begins Sunday then against a Chargers team that looked formidable early but has lost two straight.

Then it’s on to Denver, which just traded Von Miller to the Rams.

The Saints come in next and who knows who will be playing quarterback after Jameis Winston was lost for the season on Sunday with a torn ACL.

“Really what we always focus on is being 1-0 this week, and winning the game this week against the Chargers,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday afternoon, when asked how he approaches the possibility of making the playoffs.

“…It just gets exhausting when you’re we want this team to lose or whatever. My experience is you take care of your business, and you win your round and you do it over and over and over again, you’re going to put yourself in position to make it into the tournament at the end of the year.”

That doesn’t sound like a team that will be sellers.

It’s also a team that already has 11 picks in the 2022 draft.

More ammunition, however, would further strengthen a potential offseason run at a veteran quarterback such as Russell Wilson, or allow them to move all the way up the draft board to take a college quarterback they fall in love with. Someone perhaps like Liberty’s Malik Willis or even Pitt’s Kenny Pickett should Pickett raise his stock in the various offseason bowl games and NFL Scouting Combine.

Of course, it could be argued that making the playoffs doesn’t do this organization much good because it does not have a Super Bowl roster.

Get in and get bounced in the first or second rounds would seem to be the ceiling, so maybe selling makes some sense.

Dealing one of their two veteran cornerbacks, Darius Slay or Steve Nelson, to free up playing time for rookies such as Zech McPhearson and Tay Gowan or even Andre Chachere could be something to consider.

Miles Sanders is on Injured Reserve, but a recent rule change allows teams to trade payers on IR. Sanders, who, per Sirianni, texted his coach in all capital letters following Sunday’s win saying, “HELL YEA!” after the offense ran the ball 46 times for 236 yards against the Lions.

The Titans might have made some sense after losing Derrick Henry for the season on Sunday with a foot injury, but Tennessee reached a deal with 36-year-old Adrian Peterson.

Andre Dillard is solid insurance left tackle, but maybe if the Eagles get blown away with an offer, they move him.

Derek Barnett is in the final year of his contract, so he makes sense for a team looking to rent a pass rusher. Barnett just notched his first sack of the season against the Lions, but rookie Milton Williams stepped up in a big way with four tackles, including his first career sack on Sunday.

Sirianni said Williams received the defensive game ball.

The coach was asked by SI.com Eagle Maven how he approaches the trade deadline with his players, whether he talks to them leading up to it.

“You always want to address anything beforehand, but we can’t live in rumor world either,” he said. “There’s a lot of rumors that are out there. My experience is to just be honest with players, talk to players, and be openly communicating with them.

“Rumors are sometimes just that, so there’s nothing to talk about, but always want to communicate with guys on everything, every subject, because that’s first. This connecting thing I know I beat the dead horse of connection, but that’s where it starts. You have to connect with everything, because that’s where the player-coach relationship grows, and I think the best teams are where the players are connecting and the coaches are connecting.”

As for being buyers, what could entice the Eagles?

A veteran receiver maybe, though Sirianni said that he is hopeful Jalen Reagor will return this week from an ankle injury that sidelined him early against the Lions.

Perhaps a safety?

Roseman doesn’t sit tight often, though this could very well be the case this time around, and the trade deadline expires at 4 p.m. without a move being made.

