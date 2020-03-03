Howie Roseman's Tree Sprouting Branches

Doug Pederson’s coaching tree is still being watered and nurtured.

The Eagles head coach hasn’t had any assistants get head coaching jobs, yet, though defensive backs coach Cory Undlin did get promoted to defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions after five years, four of which came with Pederson.

Howie Roseman’s tree on the other hand has sprouted two branches. The Eagles general manager has said farewell to a pair of important front office members in each of the past two years.

First, Joe Douglas left his post as the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel last year to become the general manager of the New York Jets. Then Andrew Berry vacated his post as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations to become the general manager of the Cleveland Browns.

“When we look at it the last eight months, we lost two great people in Joe, who was incredible helpful to our organization, great person, great at what he does and I put Andrew in the same boat,” said Roseman during the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Andy Weidl was promoted into Douglas’ role.

Roseman isn’t sure if he will replace Berry, who was in Philly for only one year.

“I think we have really good depth in our organization, so we’re going to give people some increased roles, like Andy (Weidl) and some other people that we’re going to grow in our organization to give them the next opportunities to grow in our organization and maybe one day get big jobs,” said Roseman.

That’s where the new wave of hires comes in, which are Connor Barwin, Brent Celek and Darren Sproles.

The Eagles didn’t give jobs to former players just because they were valuable players during their playing careers in Philly. Roseman believes they have the potential to impact the team’s front office right now, which could in turn lead to bigger things within the organization or somewhere else.

“We want to give back to our players,” said Roseman. “We want our players to see there are opportunities after their playing career. They do the right thing on and off the field there’s room for growth in our organization.”

Barwin is the special assistant to Roseman. The former defensive end/linebacker spent time in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl.

“I’m done playing football, but my football is not over,” said Barwin on the team’s web site last month. “I want to stay involved. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and personnel side.

“There’s still a lot I can learn about the on0field parts of the game, as well. I love being around the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls.”

Barwin, 33, left the team the season before the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. He spent four years with the Eagles and made his only Pro Bowl in 2014, when he had a career-high 14.5 sacks.

“When we look at our team over the last few years, we’ve had a lot of players that we felt could do more when their careers are over, that had a lot to give and even in conversation they’d walk in my office and say who you watching and give evaluations,” said Roseman. “Connor was a guy that was always interested in the dynamics of a front office and how that worked. Incredibly smart guy and hard working.

“He’s there early in the morning and back late at night. I remember Andy came back from the Senior Bowl and said Connor and Celek they just fit in. That’s who they are. They’re blue-collar, hard-working guys.”

Celek and Sproles are personnel consultants.

“With Celek and Sproles, those guys have shown the desire to do it, but maybe don’t have the time right now to be in there every day, so not as big of a role to start with, but really just smart, good people,” said Roseman.

It may not be long before the Roseman tree sprouts another branch.