Injured Eagles Star Opens Door To Possible Super Bowl Return
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on to the Super Bowl and have a few weeks to get the roster in order.
Philadelphia will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles will have two weeks to get ready for the contest. Could that be enough time for one of the Eagles' most beloved stars to return?
Eagles 15-year veteran Brandon Graham was having a rejuvenated season before a triceps injury seemingly ended his season after just 11 games. It was tough to see him go down, especially because it has been reported that this will be his last season. While this is the case, he opened the door to a possible Super Bowl return on Sunday.
"We’ll see,” Graham said. “Tomorrow I’ll go meet up (with the medical staff). We’ll see if it’s a possibility. I been working, man. But we going to see.”
To take things one step forward, Marcus Hayes of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team is expected to activate Graham off the Injured Reserve on Monday.
"A team source said he expects Brandon Graham to come off IR on Monday and try to get ready for Super Bowl LIX," Hayes said. "Graham told me he hasn’t tested his torn triceps full-bore, but what he’s done showed promising results. Graham sealed Super Bowl LII with a sack of Tom Brady."
If Graham could return for the Super Bowl, that certainly would give the team an emotional boost. This is going to be a story to follow right up until the Super Bowl.
