EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Inside Howie Roseman's Trade Philosophy

John McMullen

To the average Eagles fan, the situation was pretty simple - Philadelphia desperately needed help at receiver and perhaps the best wideout in the world, DeAndre Hopkins, was peddled from Houston to Arizona for below market value.

The question from there is a simple one.

Why in the world didn’t general manager Howie Roseman, who has the reputation of being one of the more aggressive general managers in the NFL, pick up the phone and beat the Cardinals' package of a second-round pick and running back David Johnson for Hopkins and a late-round pick?

Roseman was very candid when discussing the issue with reporters earlier this week, explaining that simplifying things like that often do not result in apples-to-apples comparisons.

“The Hopkins one, I get that this is a hot-button topic for us,” Roseman admitted. “I think that, again, we gotta also look at it from the perspective of the other team. What their ask is for us may be different, depending on their valuation of players they get in trades or where draft picks are. So, it's not always apples to apples.”

In other words, a similar package from the Eagles that fans may regard as superior could be anything but to Bill O’Brien and Houston, the only audience that matters in this particular scenario.

“I'm not saying that as an excuse,” said Roseman. “I'm just saying the reality of the situation is there are a lot of trades that we look at where I'll call the GM and say, you know, 'We talked about this. Why would you do it for this?' 

"And they'll say, 'Well, I really like this player' or 'I like where this pick is.' So, I think there's a lot that goes into it and we're not always in control of the results on that.”

There were other variables in the mix for the Eagles as well, like the organization’s need for draft picks after two consecutive years of just five, coupled with the new knowledge that two were ultimately sacrificed for another need with the trade for Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

“In terms of what we did there with draft picks, yeah, ideally we didn't wanna give up any draft picks,” said Roseman.

So why Slay, a really good player at a need position, and not Hopkins, a superstar at another need position?

Decisions like that always include many issues - in this case, moving parts as well as contract and precedent were weighed.

“When we looked at the value of another player (Slay) we could get and what he was making over a two-year period, plus the draft picks and plus, maybe some of the guys we let go, we kind of looked at it, ‘OK, here's the options: You can have this guy, this guy, plus your three and your five or you can come out with it and have Slay, Hargrave and McLeod and Parks and Robey-Coleman,'” said Roseman.

“And so when we looked at that and the way to improve our team, and where that goes from a resource perspective, that's how we kind of made the decision.”

The casual observer is seemingly always in the micro, but roster building is a macro exercise, according to Roseman.

“We didn't look at it just in a vacuum about kind of one-for-one," said the GM. "We kind of looked at it, here are four assets or four resources that we're letting go. What can we do with those resources and what do we think makes more sense to make the team better, not only this year but going forward?”

At the time of the Hopkins trade an NFL source also told SportsIllustrated's EaglesMaven that the star receiver’s contract demands were also out of bounds for the Eagles, something Roseman essentially himself confirmed while tip-toeing around tampering rules.

“I think another part of it on trading for a player is also the difference about the new money and extending guys from a new-money perspective who have years remaining on their deal and what that costs versus just ripping up a contract,” said Roseman. “And I'm not trying to be specific to anyone here because I certainly don't want to get tampering charges filed, just trying to give you more perspective.”

While Slay wanted an extension past the final year of his deal with Detroit, Hopkins wanted his contract with three years remaining ripped up for a new one and that’s just not the way Philadelphia is going to do business, no matter how good the player might be.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com. You can listen to John every day at 4 ET on ESPN 97.3 in South Jersey and reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Howie Roseman Fixed Eagles Secondary?

Revisiting the decisions of years past made by the team's general manager when it has come to addressing the defensive backfield

Ed Kracz

Eagles 5 Needs With NFL Draft Approaching

Here is the view from Sports Illustrated and MMQB on every NFL teams' needs and my take on what the Eagles must still must find as free agency slows down

Ed Kracz

Youth Movement Should Preclude McCoy Reunion

Receiver DeSean Jackson is making no secret of his desire to get the running back, and his close friend, back to Philly

John McMullen

Eagles Need to Find Way to Pay Zach Ertz

If the team cannot extend the contract of one of the best tight ends in the NFL, they should trade him before it's too late

Ed Kracz

Handicapping the Eagles' CB2 Race

General manager Howie Roseman said Sidney Jones must have a prove it year, while speaking glowingly of Avonte Maddox but not so much about Rasul Douglas

John McMullen

Nate Sudfeld Still Seeking Experience

Gaining that experience has not been easy for the so-far career backup

John McMullen

Eagles Embrace Age of Positionless Player

Team is going in the direction of NBA, where there are no longer set positions for its players, and defensive back Jalen Mills is a case in point, per general manager Howie Roseman

John McMullen

Howie Roseman: Can't Fix Everything

Eagles general manager knew there were plenty of holes to fill on roster and, while he may not have addressed the WR position, yet, he certainly did on defense

Ed Kracz

Howie Roseman Talks About WR Position

Eagles general manager spoke on a conference call, with some interesting comments about Alshon Jeffery and DeAndre Hopkins among others

Ed Kracz

Revamped Secondary will Allow Eagles to Focus on WR in Draft

General manager Howie Roseman has done a solid job adding pieces to the defensive backfield, lowering the priority on having to draft a CB or safety early

Ed Kracz