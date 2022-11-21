Inside the Snap Counts in Eagles Win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – With two additions on the defensive side of the ball for the Eagles, and another injury to tight end Dallas Goedert impacting the offensive side, the snap counts from Philly’s 17-16 win over the Colts are worth a closer look.

OFFENSE

Tight end Jack Stoll, now No. 1 on the depth chart with Goedert out, played a career-high 55 snaps (81%) and there was a reduction in his special team snaps, playing just seven on those units.

Stoll was targeted only once in the passing game, and he made the catch for seven yards.

Backup Grant Calcaterra played nine snaps (13%) and wasn’t targeted while also getting five ST reps.

Nor was Tyree Jackson, who made his season debut after being activated from PUP earlier in the week and saw nine snaps and four on special teams. He had an offensive pass interference penalty that negated an 18-yard completion to A.J. Brown.

Despite concerns that Goedert could miss the remainder of the regular season, there was a report on Sunday that indicated he should be able to return before the playoffs. The first game he is eligible to return is against the Bears on Dec. 18.

For the first time this season, Boston Scott took more reps than Kenny Gainwell in the RB battle to get time behind Miles Sanders.

Scott had 13 reps to Gainwell’s 11.

Scott, who was on the field for Jalen Hurts’ 7-yard, game-winning TD with 1:20 left, had two catches for four yards and three runs for eight.

Gainwell had only one run that gained nothing and no catches.

DEFENSE

It felt like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh were on the field for more snaps than they actually were, such was their impact.

Despite having only a couple of practices with their new team, Joseph played 26 snaps (40%) and Suh 17 (26%).

“Tracy Rocker, our defensive line coach, to get those guys ready to play in that short amount of time is a tribute to coach Rocker and a tribute to Suh and a tribute to Linval that they were able to do it,” said Nick Sirianni. “…They went out there and just played. I can't wait to see what their grades were. I am imagining they were pretty good.”

Fletcher Cox still got the most reps at DT, playing 48 (74%) with Javon Hargrave one snap behind with 47. Cox had two tackles; Hargrave had one.

It was pretty cool to see the two share a sack while Joseph made four tackles and Suh three.

Milton Williams had 18 snaps and made his second sack of the season. He had two last year as a rookie.

Shoutout to Colts safety Rodney McLeod, who seemed to be everywhere. The former Eagles safety played 100% of the defensive snaps. He made six tackles with one pass defended.

“Our old friend Rodney McLeod was all over the place,” said Eagles safety Jason Kelce. “He was clearly a force out there.”

