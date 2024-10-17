Insider Blasts Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni After Fan Comments
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the news all week for the wrong reasons.
Philadelphia got back in the win column on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles got healthier with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith returning and took care of business, although it wasn't pretty.
The Eagles got back in the win column and now are 3-2 on the season and are in second place in the NFC East. While all this is the case, it has almost felt like the Eagles lost with all of the chatter.
After the game on Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni turned and jawed back and forth with fans, and this has led to reactions from a wide range of people. He has since apologized, but that hasn't stopped the comments.
ESPN's Damien Woody gave his take on the comments from Sirianni on "Get Up."
“What’s this clown behavior, bro? This dude is a clown. Like seriously, you going to seriously talk trash to the fans, your own fans,” Woody said. “Listen, people come out here and pay big money to come out and watch you put a product on the field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you, right? And you going to get all in your feelings because fans are bullying you because your team stinks, like, bro, come on.”
There has been a lot of chatter swirling around the Eagles this season, and although it has been unfortunate, winning will heal all wounds.
