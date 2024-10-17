Insider Calls Eagles 'Least Prepared' NFL Team In Rant
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been one of the most talked about teams in football this season.
This isn't too shocking as Philadelphia is one of the biggest markets in sports, and the Eagles have expectations to contend every season. Philadelphia is 3-2 on the season and is in second place in the NFC East.
The Eagles have one of the better-looking rosters in football and should be able to make some noise this year. Philadelphia has star power on both sides of the ball, but things haven't worked out so far this season. The Eagles have dealt with a plethora of injuries this year, and that certainly has impacted the offense.
Even though this is the case, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky claimed there's a different reason why the Eagles aren't in the position they want to be right now.
"This is the least prepared football team in the (National Football League)," Orlovsky said. "They've had five opening drives this season and got 22 yards. You mean to tell me that an offense that has Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and one of the best offensive lines in football and Saquon Barkley (and) they got 22 yards?
"In my opinion, at least, in the NFL, how you finish games is really about players, how you start games really is about coaching."
Orlovsky certainly isn't wrong. Philadelphia hasn't started games the way it has hoped so far on the season. The Eagles have some work to do and will get back on the field on Sunday against the rival New York Giants.
