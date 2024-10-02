Insider Reveals Eagles' Biggest Rival Interested In Star
Will there be a massive trade in the NFC East in the near future?
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be set and may not be in the mix for a blockbuster deal themselves. While this is the case, other teams in the division may be in the mix for a big deal. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will pass on Nov. 5, but it sounds like trade chatter is already starting to pick up.
Las Vegas Raiders superstar receiver Davante Adams has made it known that he wants to be moved. It seems like Las Vegas will oblige. Chatter already has started to pick up about a possible move, and the Dallas Cowboys reportedly have shown interest in a possible deal, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation," Russini said. "Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP."
If the Cowboys land Adams, that would be devastating for the Eagles. Dallas currently is tied with the Eagles with a 2-2 record, and landing Adams could make it the favorite in the division. The Cowboys' passing game already has been good, but pairing Adams with CeeDee Lamb could take it to another level.
Philadelphia may not be in the mix for Adams itself, but this is a trade situation the team certainly needs to monitor.
