Insider Wants Eagles To Make One More Move
Will the Philadelphia Eagles add another piece in free agency before the 2025 National Football League season kicks off on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys?
Players have been mentioned left and right for Philadelphia. The Eagles don't need to make any moves. But, they are the reigning champs and have shown that they can take guys and significantly rebuild their value, like Mekhi Becton, for example. What vetean wouldn't want to chase a ring with Philadelphia for a year?
There's still a lot of talent on the board. ESPN's Aaron Schatz made a column proposing one final offseason move for each team. For the Eagles, Schatz suggested that the franchise should go after Tyler Boyd.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Schatz said. "Sign wide receiver Tyler Boyd. What do you suggest for the team that has basically everything? I can't even really suggest a contract extension here; Philadelphia's top young player approaching free agency is Nakobe Dean, but the team already prepared for his departure by using a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell in the most recent draft. One thing the Eagles could use is more depth at the wide receiver position, particularly a slot receiver who can open underneath and convert third downs.
"Keenan Allen would fit, but we have him going to the Dolphins, so how about Boyd? Boyd had just 39 catches for 390 yards with Tennessee last season, but he was an important part of the Bengals' offense from 2016 to 2023. Jahan Dotson feels like he's in a better position to be productive in his second season in the Eagles' offense, but Boyd would provide a strong backup in case Dotson is not."
Boyd is a nine-year NFL veteran. Should the Eagles bring him to town to be the team's No. 3 or No. 4 receiver?