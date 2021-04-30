INSTANT ANALYSIS: Eagles Draft Center Landon Dickerson in Second Round

The center is the second straight player Philly has taken from Alabama

The Eagles have their replacement for Jason Kelce when the day comes that the veteran warrior retires.

General manager Howie Roseman found him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night when they drafted Landon Dickerson.

After not taking a player from Alabama in 18 years, the Eagles now have spent their first two picks on players from Tuscaloosa.

Dickerson, who is a mountain at 6-6, 333 pounds, joins Bama teammate and Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia. Smith was taken 10th overall on Thursday night.

The Eagles had plenty of players to choose from with the 37th overall pick.

Still on the board were cornerback Asante Samuel Jr, Notre Dame linebacker/safety Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

The Patriots traded up and, right behind the Eagles, selected Barmore.

The Eagles had to feel comfortable with the medical reports on Dickerson, who has struggled with injury throughout his career. After starting his career at Florida State, he started the first 11 games of the Tide’s season then a knee injury that required surgery.

Asked at his pro day what he has learned about himself through the injury, he said: “You wake up and you take it day by day. The injury is there. You just have to give it time and put all your effort into rehab and doing everything you can to get better.

“Really, injuries hit people in different ways. I look at it as a moment that I can use to grow and

learn about myself. I lean on my family and my other teammates.”

Dickerson is no stranger to playing guard, either, something to consider if the Eagles decide to part ways with Brandon Brooks, something that had been speculated upon in the days leading up to the draft.

Whether or not, however, he will be ready for training camp remains to be seen.

Barring a trade, the Eagles have one more pick on Friday. It is the 70th overall.

