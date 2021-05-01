INSTANT ANALYSIS: Eagles get DL Help with Milton Williams in Round 3

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got some help on the defensive line in the third round of the draft, taking versatile Louisiana Tech star Milton Williams with the 73rd overall pick.

Originally set to select three slots earlier, Howie Roseman traded back three spots and picked up another sixth-round pick, No. 191 overall. Philadelphia now has four sixth-round selections on Friday.

Williams, 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds was a two-year starter at Lousiana Tech and has inside, outside versatility in what was a 3-4 scheme. Typically he lined up in the B-gap, however, and was the best defensive lineman in Conference-USA, piling up 19 tackles for loss over his final two seasons.

A somewhat raw player, Williams probably doesn't have the arm length to be an edge rusher consistently so most feel his projection will likely be inside at three-technique where he could use his quickness to be a contributor as an inside pass rusher.

Still on the board were cornerbacks Benjamin St. Juste of Minnesota and Stanford's Paulson Adebo, who went Nos. 74 and 76 to Washington and New Orleans, respectively.

In 2020, Williams was first-team All-Conference USA and led Lousiana Tech with 10 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks over 10 starts.

"He uses his hands really well, which makes his size less of a problem to me," an AFC area scout told NFL.com when discussing Williams.

The Eagles are set inside with starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave but needed depth after being forced to release Malik Jackson, who signed in Cleveland.

Philadelphia also re-signed Hassan Ridgeway and has 2020 undrafted free agent Raequan Williams as well as T.Y. McGill on the depth chart at DT.

