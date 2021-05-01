Eagles Extra+NewsSI.com
Search
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Eagles get DL Help with Milton Williams in Round 3

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Eagles get DL Help with Milton Williams in Round 3

Eagles get a potential three-technique or DE in Louisiana Tech product
Author:
Publish date:

Louisiana Tech athletics

Eagles get a potential three-technique or DE in Louisiana Tech product

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got some help on the defensive line in the third round of the draft, taking versatile Louisiana Tech star Milton Williams with the 73rd overall pick.

Originally set to select three slots earlier, Howie Roseman traded back three spots and picked up another sixth-round pick, No. 191 overall. Philadelphia now has four sixth-round selections on Friday.

Williams, 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds was a two-year starter at Lousiana Tech and has inside, outside versatility in what was a 3-4 scheme. Typically he lined up in the B-gap, however, and was the best defensive lineman in Conference-USA, piling up 19 tackles for loss over his final two seasons.

A somewhat raw player, Williams probably doesn't have the arm length to be an edge rusher consistently so most feel his projection will likely be inside at three-technique where he could use his quickness to be a contributor as an inside pass rusher.

Still on the board were cornerbacks Benjamin St. Juste of Minnesota and Stanford's Paulson Adebo, who went Nos. 74 and 76 to Washington and New Orleans, respectively.

In 2020, Williams was first-team All-Conference USA and led Lousiana Tech with 10 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks over 10 starts.

"He uses his hands really well, which makes his size less of a problem to me," an AFC area scout told NFL.com when discussing Williams.

The Eagles are set inside with starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave but needed depth after being forced to release Malik Jackson, who signed in Cleveland.

Philadelphia also re-signed Hassan Ridgeway and has 2020 undrafted free agent Raequan Williams as well as T.Y. McGill on the depth chart at DT.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Milton Williams was drafted in the third round by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft
News

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Eagles get DL Help with Milton Williams in Round 3

Landon Dickerson
News

Landon Dickerson Offers Leadership, Athleticism, Versatility, but Injuries a Concern

DeVonta Smith after the Eagles took him 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft
News

DeVonta Smith Talks Basketball, Jalen Hurts, and More

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
News

NFL DRAFT DAY 2: What Eagles Should Do vs. What They Will Do

DeVonta Smith
News

Eagles Plan With DeVonta Smith Could be Affected by the Limitations of Others

Merrill Reese
News

BIRDS 365: Merrill Reese Drops in to Discuss DeVonta Smith

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr
News

Eagles Move Into Day 2 of Draft with Plenty of Options

DeVonta Smith after being drafted by the Eagles
News

Howie Roseman Hits Home Run on Day One of NFL Draft