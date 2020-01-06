Eagles Lose to Seahawks: My Instant Analysis

PHILADELPHIA – All season long the Eagles overcame injuries to key offensive players.

They finally met one they could not conquer, after quarterback Carson Wentz had to leave Sunday’s wildcard playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.

That was the turning point in a game won by the Seattle, 17-9. It was the same score that Seattle beat the Eagles by in their first meeting on Nov. 24.

At least in that game, Wentz played all four quarters.

Once Wentz left this one late in the first quarter, the wind was taken out of the Eagles sails, as well as their fans who wedged into Lincoln Financial Field.

It would have been a fairer fight had Wentz not suffered what was a questionable hit by Jadeveon Clowney, a play on which Clowney appeared to lead with his head in a spearing fashion on a tackle of Wentz. Clowney’s helmet crashed into Wentz’s helmet on the play.

Josh McCown took over for Wentz, and the offense clearly changed for Eagles, just as it would if Seattle’s Russell Wilson got hurt and his backup, Geno Smith, had to play more than three quarters.

The Eagles had had won their last four regular-season games to capture the NFC East title, but they will have to be content with that. Their season ends at 9-8.

The Seahawks (12-5) advanced to next Sunday’s Divisional Round Game at the Green Bay Packers.

What happened

Wentz’s injury was the game, really.

The injury appeared to occur when Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney led with his helmet on a tackle of Wentz. No penalty was called by referee Shawn Smith and his crew, however. It certainly looked like a spear by Clowney, who heard boos from the crowd every time his name was announced during the game.

It was a bad break for Wentz, who stayed healthy for all 16 regular-season games but, in his first playoff start, he was around just long enough to throw four passes, completing only one for three yards.

McCown made his playoff debut at the age of 40, which made him the oldest quarterback in NFL history to take his first postseason snaps. The previous oldest was Vince Evans of the Raiders, who was 35 years, 220 days when he replaced Jay Schroeder in a 51-3 loss to the Bills in 1990.

McCown was game enough, but the offense clearly wasn’t the same with him at the control. The Eagles had to settle for field goal, whereas Wentz, who had excelled in the red zone throughout the season with 19 touchdown passes and no interceptions, may have turned some of those field goals into touchdowns.

McCown finished the game 18-for-24 for 174 yards. He was sacked six times.

How it happened

Clowney’s hit was a big part of the loss, but the Eagles may have been able to overcome the loss of Wentz if the defense could have played a little better.

Defensive end Derek Barnett was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty – and it was warranted – on a second-goal incomplete pass from the Eagles’ 10-yard line with 1:14 to go in the second quarter. The penalty gave the Seahawks a first-and-goal at the 5, and they cashed that opportunity into a touchdown with 1:11 left before halftime.

The defense also surrendered some third-and-long plays that helped Seattle keep some drives alive and shorten the game. One was a third-and-15, third quarter run by Wilson when the pocket broke down. Linebacker Nigel Bradham had a chance to tackle Wilson the open field several yards short of a first down. Yes, Wilson can be tough to bring down one-on-one, but an NFL linebacker must make that play to get off the field.

With the Eagles still clinging to hope, burning all their timeouts after surrendering the ball on their final fourth-down failure, Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 38-yard reception on a third-and-seven from just outside their own 10. It was the play that sealed the victory.

The Eagles had a couple chances to score a touchdown and set up a two-point conversion play to tie the score.

They failed both times on fourth down.

The first opportunity came on fourth-and-four at Seattle’s 24, but Miles Sanders couldn’t secure a low throw that was slightly behind him in the flat.

The second came on a fourth-and-seven at the Seahawks’ 10 right after the two-minute warning. McCown had sometime to find a receiver, but nobody seemed open and was sacked by Clowney.

By the numbers

20: Eagles first downs compared to 16 for Seahawks

44: Receiving yards for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz on two catches. Ertz was medically cleared to play with a fractured rib and kidney injury

64: Seahawks rushing yards, with Marshawn Lynch getting just seven on six carries; Wilson had 45 on nine rushes.

120: Eagles rushing yards, with Miles Sanders getting 69 on 14 carries and Boston Scott 25 on six rushes.

160: Yards receiving for rookie D.K. Metcalf on seven catches; Eagles Arcega-Whiteside, picked seven spots earlier than Metcalf in last spring's daft, had 0 yards.

282: Eagles total yards compared to 382 for Seattle