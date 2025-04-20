Is $96 Million Eagles Star About To Leave Philly?
It’s a great but also difficult time in the National Football League.
The reason for this is that the National Football League Draft is days away which has led to some pretty wild and even ridiculous trade speculation. Philadelphia has the best roster in the league right now. This was shown through the team’s Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Recently, the Eagles have been in trade rumors when it comes to guys like Dallas Goedert and even Bryce Huff. While this is the case, things have taken a pretty wild turn mainly on social media over the last few days. Boston-based radio host Paul "Fitzy" Fitzgerald of WEEI shared a post on X hinting at a potential Eagles-New England Patriots trade regarding AJ Brown and Abdul Carter.
"If Abdul Carter falls to 4th overall...expect the (Eagle emoji) to place a call to New England about a possible reunion with a wide receiver who loves Mike Vrabel and the Pats," Fitzgerald said.
This is pretty stunning and seemingly unlikely. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension and is under contract for a while. There's a potential out in his deal after the 2026 season but he's technically under contract through the 2029 campaign right now.
Landing a guy like Carter would be nice, but Brown is one of the top overall receivers in football right now and the Eagles have question marks at the position after him and DeVonta Smith.
As of this moment, this doesn't seem like it's a likely possibility at all.