Is Eagles 'Glaring Weakness' Actually An Issue?
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent throughout the roster.
There really isn't a glaring hole on this roster right now. That was the case in 2024 and still is the case now. While this is the case, USA Today's Christian D'Andrea made a list of one "glaring weakness" for each team and mentioned secondary depth and safety.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Secondary depth and safety, kinda? The defending champions don't have too many weak spots -- though a cornerback competition between Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks and Adoree Jackson is much higher on potential than production," D'Andrea said. "The help over the top leaves questions. Sydney Brown is a thumper with limited reps.
"Reed Blankenship put up solid numbers in 2024 but posted a 14 percent missed tackle rate. Second-round rookie Andrew Mukuba may be asked to contribute immediately if Philly's gonna be the first repeat NFC East champs in two decades."
The Eagles lost Darius Slay this offseason but signed Adoree' Jackson. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are heading into their second seasons after strong rookie campaigns. The wild card is 22-year-old Kelee Ringo. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft and likely will play a significantly larger role in 2025.
It wouldn't hurt to add a little more depth, but cornerback isn't a "glaring weakness" if Ringo can step into a bigger role.
When it comes to safety, there's reasons to believe the team should sign someone like Justin Simmons after his public statements saying he was interested in the team, but second-round pick Andrew Mukuba has already gotten a lot of buzz and likely will step into a big role with CJ Gardner-Johnson gone.