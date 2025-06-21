Is Eagles Playmaker Set Up For Massive Year?
The Philadelphia Eagles have weapons all across the roster but one guy who will be interesting to follow throughout the season is tight end Dallas Goedert.
Goedert was great in 2024 when he was on the field. The biggest question with Goedert has always been health and he was only able to play in 10 regular season games in 2024. While this is the case, he was great during that span. He had 42 catches for 496 yards and two touchdowns. He had the best game of his career in 2024 against the New Orleans Saints when he hauled in 10 catches for 170 yards.
He missed time, but was able to return for the playoffs and was great again. Goedert racked up 17 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown in four games.
Goedert was in trade rumors for a while but he isn't going anywhere. He restructured his deal and now is in a contract year. When the 2025 season ends, he will be a free agent. It's far too early to know if he'll return, but with much of the offense returning, it could be a big year for him.
A lot of the focus on offense will be on Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith. That should leave Goedert with plenty of soft coverage. His career-high in yards right now is 830 set back in 2021. A contract year in which he should have plenty of opportunities could give him the chance to break that in 2025.