Is Eagles' Spot On New Strength-Of-Schedule Rankings Cause For Concern?
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded, but it wouldn't shock anyone if they suffer from a Super Bowl hangover. They wouldn't be the first defending champions to struggle after hoisting the Lombardi trophy.
Philly should have the talent to overcome any early season malaise. But what if the Eagles face a difficult schedule loaded with quality opponents gunning for the champs?
Well, that could be exactly what happens. In fact, the Eagles have the fourth-hardest schedule on new strength-of-schedule rankings from analytics guru Warren Sharp, who compiled his list using the latest win/loss projections from Las Vegas oddsmakers.
Here's the full list, from easiest to hardest, including projected win totals:
1. San Francisco 49ers -- 10.5
2. New England Patriots -- 7.5
3. New Orleans Saints -- 6.5
4. Atlanta Falcons -- 7.5
5. Buffalo Bills -- 11.5
6. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 7.5
7. Carolina Panthers -- 6.5
8. Tennessee Titans -- 5.5
9. Miami Dolphins -- 8.5
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 9.5
11. Arizona Cardinals -- 8.5
12. Indianapolis Colts -- 7.5
13. Seattle Seahawks -- 7
14. Denver Broncos -- 9.5
15. Los Angeles Chargers -- 9.5
16. New York Jets -- 5.5
17. Cincinnati Bengals -- 9.5
18. Las Vegas Raiders -- 6.5
19. Washington Commanders -- 9.5
20. Los Angeles Rams -- 9.5
21. Baltimore Ravens -- 11.5
22. Dallas Cowboys -- 7.5
23. Green Bay Packers -- 9.5
24. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8.5
25. Houston Texans -- 9.5
26. Chicago Bears -- 8.5
27. Kansas City Chiefs -- 11.5
28. Minnesota Vikings -- 8.5
29. Philadelphia Eagles -- 11.5
30. Detroit Lions -- 10.5
31. Cleveland Browns -- 5.5
32. New York Giants -- 5.5
Obviously, these rankings should be taken with a grain of salt. Training camps still are months away, and mid-offseason scheduling takes rarely age well. Nobody knows anything at this point.
Still, keep rankings like these in mind as the season draws closer.
