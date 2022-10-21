Is it Time to Think About Reserving Eagles Super Bowl Tickets?

The Eagles are cruising into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL.

They are 6-0, with Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the other side in a 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 on Oct. 30.

Not many probably expected that kind of perfect beginning for a team coming off nine wins in the first year under rookie head coach Nick Sirianni.

Some closer to the situation, perhaps the savviest of Eagles fans, may have seen it coming.

GM Howie Roseman did a masterful job in the offseason reconstructing the roster, adding four new starters to the defense who have paid big dividends already.

Those four: edge rusher Haason Reddick, with a team-high 4.5 sacks, 14 QB pressures, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries; CB James Bradberry (two interceptions); LB Kyzir White (second on the team in tackles); and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (tied for the team lead in interceptions with three).

Roseman’s draft night trade for WR A.J. Brown has been a big addition as well. He has 503 yards with 11 games still to play.

The Eagles are a hot ticket now, especially in the reservation marketplace, which is a way for a fan to reserve a chance to buy a ticket to see a specific team in any round of the playoffs. It’s not buying a ticket but reserving the right to do so. Think of it as a futures contract.

Already, the Super Bowl reservation marketplace has risen more than 300% for the Eagles since Week 1 when the same reservation was $344.

It’s more than any other team in the league. The two New York teams – Giants (5-1) and Jets (4-2) – are the next two closest in terms of increase, rising 171% and 163%, respectively.

Fans used SI Tickets to purchase lower price points throughout the first six weeks who now have the option to A) hold onto their reservation and hope the Eagles make the Super Bowl or B) post their reservation back on the marketplace to try to sell to another fan and turn a profit.

If the Eagles don't make the Super Bowl, the user forfeits the money spent on the reservation. However, if they do make the Super Bowl, the fan now has the option to purchase a Super Bowl ticket in the Lower Level Endzone for the agreed-upon at-purchase price of $3,500.

The expectation is the ticket price in that section will exceed $6,000 on the open market.

