Isaac Seumalo Inches Closer to Return, Fortifying OL

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles continue to get a little bit healthier.

Philadelphia expects to get back running back Miles Sanders and receiver Alshon Jeffery for Sunday's game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium and the Eagles have now started the 21-day practice window on starting left guard Isaac Seumalo.

Seumalo injured his left knee in the Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 20 and has been sidelined ever since.

The offensive line as a whole has arguably been the biggest issue for the Eagles due to injury and ineffectiveness during the first half of the season which produced a 3-4-1 start.

Carson Wentz has played behind seven OL combinations over the first eight games of the campaign and been sacked a league-high 32 times.

Getting Seumalo, who is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL, back in the lineup at left guard would be another step toward calming those issues.

If all goes to plan, the stretch run for Philadelphia will likely feature an OL from left to right of Jason Peters, Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Lane Johnson.

With Seumalo out for an extended period and All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks out with an Achilles' injury since June, the guard positions have been particularly problematic with Herbig jockeying back and forth between the right and left sides and players mile Matt Pryor, Jamon Brown, and Sua Opeta also used during the first half.

In other roster news Monday, the Eagles brought back old friend Treyvon Hester to the practice squad, releasing undrafted rookie running back Adrian Killins to make room.

Hester, a defensive tackle, is best known for getting his fingertip on the potential game-winning kick by Cody Parkey in the wild-card round of the playoffs against Chicago after the 2018 season, resulting in the famed double-doink that gave a 16-15 win.

Hester played 12 games, starting one in 2018, and finished with 13 tackles and one sack.

He and another former Eagles DT, Anthony Rush, recently worked out for the team in the aftermath of Hassan Ridgeway's season-ending biceps injury.

Since leaving Philadelphia, Hester spent the 2019 season with Washington and began 2020 in Green Bay before being waived with an injury settlement back on Sept. 10.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

