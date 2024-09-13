Isaiah Rodgers Injury Update: One Star Who Could Fill In For Eagles' Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles already are dealing with some injuries just one week into the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Philadelphia took on the Green Bay Packers in Brazil for Week 1 action and came away with a big victory. The Eagles impressed but were forced to play without expected starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
He currently is dealing with a hand injury and admitted that he had to undergo surgery in August. It's looking more likely that he will be ready to go for Week 2 action against the Atlanta Falcons, but it's still up in the air.
If his injury lingers or gets worse once he returns to the field, it could make sense for the Eagles to add some more veteran depth as an insurance option. One player who could make sense in free agency is eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson.
Peterson is nearing the end of his National Football League career as he is 34 years old and is a free agent. The former superstar likely could be signed at a discount right now with Week 2 action approaching for Philadelphia.
He has been one of the best cornerbacks in football since entering the league in 2011. Peterson would be a solid addition to a crowded Eagles cornerback room. He could help on the field if Isaiah Rodgers' hand isn't ready to go. Plus, he could be a veteran voice in the locker room and help mentor some of the younger players. There really is no downside.
