J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Inactive for Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – J.J. Arcega-Whiteside went from five snaps against the Dallas Cowboys heading into the bye to zero snaps against the New York Giants on Sunday after being inactive.

The Eagles second-year receiver will take a seat with the return of Alshon Jeffery, which gave the Eagles seven healthy receivers for the first time in a long time.

Rookie sixth-round pick Quez Watkins was also ruled inactive by the team.

Arcega-Whiteside’s status isn’t really surprising since he has been a non-factor all season long, just as he was last year as a rookie.

The surprise continues to be, and will always be, that the Eagles saw something they liked enough in the receiver from Stanford to make him a second-round pick in 2019, the 57th player taken overall and with D.K. Metcalf still available. Many teams passed on Metcalf, however, but not the Seahawks, who selected Metcalf 64th overall.

Metcalf has developed into one of the top receivers in the game in just his second season.

Arcega-Whiteside has floundered.

Last year, he had 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. This year he has two catches for 45 yards with a touchdown that came on when he recovered a Miles Sanders fumble in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.

Interestingly, the Eagles opted to keep two offensive linemen active ahead of Arcega-Whiteside in Luke Juriga and Sua Opeta.

Others inactive for the Eagles on Sunday: quarterback Nate Sudfeld, offensive lineman Brett Toth, running back Jason Huntley, and cornerback Craig James, who is battling a shoulder injury.

The Eagles have won two straight games but are 1-3 under head coach Doug Pederson coming out of the bye. They have, however, beaten the Giants eight straight time and in 12 of their last 13 meetings.

