Skip to main content

Jaelan Phillips Gives Out Rave Review of Jalen Hurts

The young Dolphins edge rusher was impressed by the dual-threat ability of the Eagles' QB

MIAMI GARDENS - Jaelan Phillips got to wear the orange jersey on Wednesday for the first of two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

That's a big thing with the Dolphins, an honor reserved for the practice player of the day and one Phillips might have to give up to Tyreek Hill after Wednesday's session but not without a fight, literally and figuratively.

Phillips, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was in the middle of a short shoving match as temperatures flared in the oppressive heat of South Florida.

"We’re just competing man; it was hot out here," Phillips said. "We’re having a great time competing. There’s no animosity. That’s just that competitive spirit, man. You’ve got to butt heads sometimes. So it’s just good on good.

"We’re getting them better. They’re getting us better.”

Phillips is an athletic marvel who had 8.5 sacks in his rookie season and seems destined to be a double-digit sack man in the future, so he was certainly providing that good work for the Eagles' offense.

That made him an interesting choice to get a quick scouting report on the Eagles, especially after seeing Tampa Bay recently in joint practices.

"Different schemes, definitely, but the intensity is there and I think that’s what’s important," Phillips said. "We’re just trying to come out here, push our conditioning and just get better every day. So that’s kind of similar in that sense.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Phillips did note how Jalen Hurts' unique abilities as a player creates headaches for the opposition.

“They do a lot of quarterback run, obviously, with Jalen being back there," he said. "But they’re just a very multiple offense. I mean, they’re similar to ours in that sense. They’re solid. They’re good. They’re doing their thing.”

As for Hurts specifically, Phillips had nothing but positive feedback.

“He’s fast," he said. "He’s a really good quarterback. Obviously, he has some experience in this league. I’ve been watching him since he was at college, so it’s cool to get those reps against him.”

Phillips is one of the few edge rushers able to keep up with Hurts somewhat.

“I mean, I have to watch the film (but) I think I got to him," Phillips said. "That’s up to the refs to decide. But with him, playing against a guy who can run the ball, who can pass the ball, it just makes you honor all aspects of his game."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Eagles running backs work with QBs during Wednesday's first of two joint practices this week with the Dolphins
News

Ugo Amadi Traded, but What About Jalen Reagor and the Running Back Position?

By Ed Kracz
Eagles QBs drill on Day 1 vs. Dolphins
News

Ten Observations from Eagles-Dolphins Practice Day 1

By John McMullen and Ed Kracz
Tua Tagovailoa meets the media following Wednesday's joint practice vs. the Eagles
News

Tua Tagovailoa Gives Insight on Jalen Hurts, Eagles' Defense

By Ed Kracz
Tua Tagovailoa (left) and Jalen Hurts when they were teammates at Alabama
News

Eagles-Dolphins Joint Practice Preview Features a Tagovailoa and Hurts Reunion

By Ed Kracz
A.J. Brown talks to injured WRs Greg Ward (left) and John Hightower prior to Day 9 of training camp
News

Eagles' Cutdown to 80 Should be Nondescript, Barring a Trade

By John McMullen
Jalen Reagor
News

With Eagles' Depth at Receiver, It's Time to Trade Jalen Reagor

By Ed Kracz
Kenny Gainwell (right) celebrates a TD with Gardner Minshew and Britain Covey against the Cleveland Browns in preseason action
News

Kenny Gainwell Responds with Solid Game After Nick Sirianni's Friday Blowup

By Ed Kracz
Boston Scott (left) and Gardner Minshew celebrate a play in first quarter against Cleveland Browns
News

Devon Allen, Cam Jurgens Provide Lightning in Eagles 21-20 Win Over Browns

By Ed Kracz