Jaelan Phillips Gives Out Rave Review of Jalen Hurts

MIAMI GARDENS - Jaelan Phillips got to wear the orange jersey on Wednesday for the first of two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

That's a big thing with the Dolphins, an honor reserved for the practice player of the day and one Phillips might have to give up to Tyreek Hill after Wednesday's session but not without a fight, literally and figuratively.

Phillips, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was in the middle of a short shoving match as temperatures flared in the oppressive heat of South Florida.

"We’re just competing man; it was hot out here," Phillips said. "We’re having a great time competing. There’s no animosity. That’s just that competitive spirit, man. You’ve got to butt heads sometimes. So it’s just good on good.

"We’re getting them better. They’re getting us better.”

Phillips is an athletic marvel who had 8.5 sacks in his rookie season and seems destined to be a double-digit sack man in the future, so he was certainly providing that good work for the Eagles' offense.

That made him an interesting choice to get a quick scouting report on the Eagles, especially after seeing Tampa Bay recently in joint practices.

"Different schemes, definitely, but the intensity is there and I think that’s what’s important," Phillips said. "We’re just trying to come out here, push our conditioning and just get better every day. So that’s kind of similar in that sense.”

Phillips did note how Jalen Hurts' unique abilities as a player creates headaches for the opposition.

“They do a lot of quarterback run, obviously, with Jalen being back there," he said. "But they’re just a very multiple offense. I mean, they’re similar to ours in that sense. They’re solid. They’re good. They’re doing their thing.”

As for Hurts specifically, Phillips had nothing but positive feedback.

“He’s fast," he said. "He’s a really good quarterback. Obviously, he has some experience in this league. I’ve been watching him since he was at college, so it’s cool to get those reps against him.”

Phillips is one of the few edge rushers able to keep up with Hurts somewhat.

“I mean, I have to watch the film (but) I think I got to him," Phillips said. "That’s up to the refs to decide. But with him, playing against a guy who can run the ball, who can pass the ball, it just makes you honor all aspects of his game."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen