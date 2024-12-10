Jaguars $49M 5-time Pro Bowler Predicted to Ditch Jacksonville For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles don't need to make any changes right now, but they surely should look to add after the season.
Even if a team has a star-studded roster like Philadelphia, there are always ways to add throughout the offseason. Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Eagles could add to the offensive line this upcoming offseason also predicted that Jacksonville Jaguars five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff will land with the Eagles.
"2025 Free Agency: G Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars," Bleacher Report said. "Philadelphia has a handful of impending free agents on the interior offensive line, including current starting right guard Mekhi Becton. So, the team could use some reinforcements in the trenches, and picking up a veteran with five Pro Bowls to his name wouldn't be a bad idea.
"While Scherff isn't the same player he used to be, he's still a solid guard who would give the offense another starting option to replace Becton. Plus, the soon-to-be 33-year-old has only played in four playoff games in his career and would likely be willing to take a discount to play for a Super Bowl contender after a miserable season in Jacksonville."
Scherff is in the final year of a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jaguars. If the Eagles want to add to the offensive line this upcoming offseason, adding someone like Scherff would be a good idea. This is just a hypothetical and there are still a few months to go until the Eagles need to make decisions like this, but this is a great idea.
More NFL: Eagles Legends Weigh In On Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown Growing Issues