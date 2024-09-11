Jaguars Add Ex-Eagles Cornerback To Bolster Group Ahead Of Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly are busy right now and are adding a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jacksonville didn't begin the 2024 National Football League regular season how it hoped. The Jaguars took on the Miami Dolphins and ended up losing the contest, 20-17. Jacksonville has spent the week looking for ways to add a little more depth and reportedly is doing so by signing former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
"Former Eagles (cornerback) Zech McPhearson has agreed to a deal with the Jaguars," Meirov said. "He'll start on the practice squad."
McPhearson is a former fourth-round draft pick by the Eagles in the 2021 National Football League Draft. The 26-year-old spent time with the Eagles for two seasons in 2021 and 2022. The young corner appeared in 33 games overall with the Eagles and made one start. In his two seasons with the Eagles, he logged 30 total tackles and one sack.
The 26-year-old missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn Achilles in the preseason. He has been rehabbing and working his way back and once he has a little experience under his belt on the Jaguars' practice squad, he likely will be back on the active roster in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia cut McPhearson toward the end of August and he has been looking for a new opportunity. It sounds like he has found one and hopefully, he will be able to bounce back with Jacksonville.
More NFL: This Stat For Eagles' Nick Sirianni Should Shut Down Bill Belichick Chatter