Jaguars Dynamic Duo Expected To Miss Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-2 and looking to win their fourth straight game in Week 9 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.
If the Eagles can come away with another win, it will put their record at an impressive 6-2 and give Philadelphia a chance to move into first place if the Washington Commanders were to lose against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Things are looking up for the Eagles, but the matchup on Sunday certainly won't be easy. The Jaguars had high expectations heading into the season, with many thinking they could be a playoff team. Jacksonville has underperformed, but it still has plenty of talent, even with injuries piling up.
The Jaguars won't be at full strength on Sunday as receivers Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr. expected to miss the contest. Kirk is out for the season after fracturing his collarbone and Thomas is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a chest injury.
Losing Kirk and Thomas certainly will hurt Jacksonville's offense. The dynamic duo are Jacksonville's top two receivers, Jacksonville still has other talent even with Kirk and Thomas out. Gabriel Davis and Evan Engram are worth pass-catchers and Tank Bigsby has shined lately.
Philadelphia shouldn't take the Jaguars lightly even with Kirk and Thomas expected to miss the game. A win over the Jaguars would be huge for the Eagles. Hopefully, they will be able to earn another one.
