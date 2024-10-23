Jaguars Urged To Cut Ties With $7 Million Vet In Trade With Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a very good spot right now despite a slow start to the season.
Philadelphia was 2-2 entering its bye week in Week 5. Many immediately were writing the Eagles off, but they have completely turned things around. Philadelphia has won its last two games since coming off the bye week and is 4-2 and in second place in the NFC East just behind the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles are playing well at the perfect time, as the National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching. It will come and pass on Nov. 5, and Philadelphia should be busy ahead of it. It could make sense to add some depth to the offensive line, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Eagles a possible suitor for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little.
"Regardless of Jacksonville's immediate direction, now is the perfect time to cash in offensive tackle Walker Little," Knox said. "The 25-year-old started 11 games for the Jags in 2023 but has largely played behind Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison this season...
"Little is an impending 2025 free agent, and injuries should be ramping up the tackle market entering November. The Philadelphia Eagles recently placed left tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment. The New York Giants recently placed left tackle Andrew Thomas on season-ending injured reserve following foot surgery."
Little is in the final year of a four-year, $7.6 million deal. He has been a starter for the Jaguars and also a depth piece. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Jacksonville shop him ahead of the deadline. Could it be with the Eagles?
More NFL: Eagles' Superstar Saquon Barkley Joins Historic Company