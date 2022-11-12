Jalen Hurts a Big Reason Jason Kelce Returned, but What's Next?

PHILADELPHIA – Jason Kelce brought it up first, mentioning how easy it was to decide on returning for Year 12 this season.

Some of it was the way the Eagles finished last season, turning a 2-5 start into a 9-8 record and a playoff spot.

Some of it was a coaching staff that is smart, savvy, and preaches connection.

Mostly, it was Jalen Hurts.

“I always had confidence in Jalen,” said the veteran center on Friday. “From the moment he has been here, I liked him. And I think we have a lot of really, really good pieces, great coaches, and it doesn’t surprise me at all that Jalen is playing the way he is. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

The Eagles QB was a guest on the ‘New Heights’ podcast Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, release every Wednesday during the season.

“I knew we had a chance to be really good, but I didn’t think we’d be 8-0 at this point,” said Kelce. “Not that I worry about where we’re going to be. You go into every season thinking you’re going to be really good, but I thought with how the team ended last season – the regular season; the playoff game wasn’t very good – it felt like we were really, really close, especially offensively.”

Much of that feeling about being really close offensively was due to Hurts.

Even Hurts seemed to be under the impression that Kelce was returning due to the center’s belief in him.

“I thought we had a pretty darn good second half of the season, and it was not many pieces away from putting something really, really good on the field,” said Kelce. “It was a much easier decision, if I’m being honest, to come back last year than it was the year before, going 4-11-1.

"That was a rough one. So, yeah, I think that was accurate. It doesn’t shock me that he picked up on that.”

The arrow seems to be pointing up for the next few years for this Eagles team.

Hurts is just 24 and his thirst to continue to improve is unquenchable, and his receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be together through at least 2024.

So, while Kelce, who turned 35 on Nov. 5, brought up his decision to return, it only made sense to finish the nearly 16-minute interview session by asking him about his future.

“It’s always a tough decision,” he said when asked by SI Eagles Today. “We’ll see where it’s at at the end of the year. It’s always a tough decision, and I’m going to just try to enjoy this one and think about that at the end of the year.”

Perhaps the allure of spending time with family – he has two young daughters – and branching out into podcasting that could lead to broadcasting may win out at the end of the season and he will return.

Or he will start the clock toward what looks like a Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony and step away.

“Obviously, he could probably play a few more years, two or three if we wanted to,” said longtime teammate Lane Johnson, “but I don’t know. It probably just wears on him being away from family.

"I mean, if you think about it he really hasn’t had a chance to live a lot of life outside of football. I know he’s looking forward to that next step, that chapter of his life. So, we’ll see.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.