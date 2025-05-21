Jalen Hurts Gives Blunt Explanation For Skipping Eagles' White House Visit
When the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House last month to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX championship, at least a dozen players were absent. Jalen Hurts was, by far, the most notable player who skipped the festivities.
So, what was the deal? Why wasn't Philly's franchise quarterback on hand? Did it have anythin to do with his feelings about United States President Donald Trump?
Hurts was asked for an explanation during a Tuesday press conference. Seemingly irked by the question, Hurts didn't offer much.
"I wasn't available," Hurts told reporters. "I don't think that's pertinent. Everyone who went, and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves."
Eagles fans will just have to take Hurts at his word. Moreover, franchise owner Jeffrey Lurie said the White House trip was optional, so Hurts was within his rights to skip the festivities.
Regardless, the high from the Super Bowl title now is in the rearview mirror, and Eagles are building the foundation of what they hope will be another deep playoff run. Controversies over who attends or skips White House visits are good problems to have, after all.
